Driver suffers minor injuries after crashing into house in Greenville

GREENVILLE – A medical condition may be to blame for a driver losing control and crashing into a house on Friday afternoon in Greenville.

At approximately 1:25 p.m. Friday, emergency personnel from Greenville City Fire Department and Greenville Township Rescue along with officers from the Greenville City Police Department were dispatched to 1219 N. Broadway in reference to a car into a house with possible entrapment.

According to the Greenville City Police Department, preliminary investigations revealed a black Buick Regal was traveling southbound on North Broadway when the driver may have suffered a medical condition, causing the loss of control of the vehicle.

The Buick traveled off the east side of the roadway and through the front yard of 1229 N. Broadway, continuing on across the intersection of Primrose and North Broadway and coming to rest after crashing into the house located at 1219 N. Broadway.

The female driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, had to be assisted from the vehicle by non-mechanical means by Greenville City Fire before being treated on the scene and transported to Wayne Healthcare for minor injuries.

The residents of the house were home at the time of the accident but were uninjured.

The house sustained structural damage as a result and was in the process of being evaluated by both the Greenville City Fire Department and a private contractor on scene.

The accident remains under investigation by the Greenville City Police Department.

