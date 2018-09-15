PAWS Animal Rescue & Shelter plans bingo fundraiser

UNION CITY, Ind. – PAWS Animal Rescue & Shelter in Union City will hold its fifth annual Fall BINGO fundraiser on Oct. 4 at the Community Room, 103 N. Columbia St. The fun begins at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $20 each and are good for 20 games. They are available at The Corner Cupboard in downtown Union City or from any board member. If seats are available, tickets will be available at the door, but seating is limited so it is advised to reserve them ahead of time.

Sandwiches, snacks and soft drinks will be available for sale. There also will be a 50/50 raffle and door prizes.

For more information, call 765-964-6080, text 765-575-5317 or find PAWS Animal Rescue & Shelter on Facebook.