Mississinawa Valley to celebrate Homecoming

UNION CITY – Mississinawa Valley Schools will participate in Homecoming activities during the week of Sept. 17.

Students throughout the district will participate in dress up days for the week. The Mississinawa Valley Blackhawks will take on Twin Valley South for the Homecoming game on Sept. 21. On Sept. 22 students will attend and “Under the Sea” Homecoming dance.

The Senior Homecoming Court is comprised of Trent Collins, Ethan Dirksen, Will Hall, Brad Lester, Elijah Livingston, Isabelle Barga, Daisy Brim, Makayla Conning, Sidnie Hunt and Addison Spitler.

Junior class representatives are Anthony Reno and Brianna Puderbaugh. Sophomore class representatives are Trey Godfrey and Emily Scholl. Freshman class representatives are Davian Trump and Ali Byram.