Mother, child injured in 3-car accident

GREENVILLE – A mother and her 2-year-old child were injured in a three-car accident on the outskirts of Greenville Friday evening.

At approximately 5 p.m. Friday, personnel from Arcanum Fire and Rescue along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the area of 5520 Hogpath Road in regards to an injury accident.

Upon arrival on the scene crews found a multi-vehicle accident with at least one vehicle off the roadway on Jaysville St. John Road.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, preliminary investigations found that a red International fuel truck was westbound on Hogpath Road when it came to a stop at the intersection. A silver Nissan Altima traveling northbound on Jaysville St. John Road failed to yield at the intersection and traveled into the path of the fuel truck, causing them to collide. A gray Saturn was pulling out of the drive of Dillman’s Auto Service on Jaysville St. John Road when it was also struck by the Nissan before it eventually came to rest off the right side of the roadway.

The female driver and her restrained 2-year-old child both were treated on the scene by Arcanum Rescue before being transported to Wayne Healthcare for minor injuries. Both drivers of the other related vehicles were not injured in the accident and refused treatment on the scene.

The intersection remained closed for a short time while crews worked to clear the accident and remove the vehicles.

The accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

