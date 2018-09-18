Arcanum Public Library schedules events

ARCANUM – With school back in session, children’s programming has returned with StoryTime for preschoolers and Spark for older kids.

Patrons can bring their preschoolers to the Arcanum Public Library on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. for an hour filled with stories, songs, crafts and fun. Older children can drop by the library after school on Tuesdays from 3:45-4:45 p.m. for snacks, crafts, games and more.

There will be an adult coloring program at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 9. Patrons can drop in for a relaxing afternoon and take home a masterpiece. The book club also will meet at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 9. Newcomers are always welcome.

The library also will host the second Brew Review at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11. David Nilsen will be at the library again as he presents a class on beer ingredients. Registration for this event is required. Call the library or come in to sign up. This class will fill up quickly.

The library is unveiling a new website in the near future. It promises to be more user friendly and have more links to sites patrons will find helpful.

The library can be reached at 937-692-8484 for questions. Patrons also can check out the website at www.arcanupubliclibrary.org, find the library on Facebook or on Twitter.