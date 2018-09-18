Edison State Community College to host annual college fair

PIQUA – To help students and parents through the college selection process, Edison State Community College will host a college fair from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sept. 27 in the North Hall of the Piqua Campus.

Finding the right college and career path can be an overwhelming task. Options including size, location and cost are all elements that can have a major impact on students’ decision of where they will attend college and how successful they will be.

More than 55 colleges and universities from Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky will be at Edison State to speak with students, parents and guidance counselors about opportunities in higher education. Advisors and representatives will be able to address questions regarding courses, tuition, job placement rates for majors, accreditation, the transfer process and more.

Some of the highlighted schools attending this year’s college fair will be Bowling Green State University, University of Cincinnati, University of Dayton, Miami University, the University of Kentucky, The Ohio State University, the University of Toledo and Wright State University.

Edison State Community College also will be in attendance to highlight more than 40 associate degrees and one-year certificate programs, designed to help students transfer to four-year colleges and universities or help launch a professional career.

“Credits from Edison State transfer to both public and private colleges nationwide,” said Christina Raterman, enrollment manager at Edison State. “We want students, both current Edison State and local high school, to get their questions answered and discover more about the many transfer opportunities from Edison State.”

For more information or to schedule a campus visit, call Edison State Community College at 937-778-8600 or visit www.edisonohio.edu.