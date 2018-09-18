DCCA selected to receive funding from Arts Midwest Touring Fund

GREENVILLE – Darke County Center for the Arts has been selected to receive funding from Arts Midwest Touring Fund, a program of Arts Midwest, generously supported by the National Endowment for the Arts with additional contributions from the Ohio Arts Council and the Crane Group.

Arts Midwest Touring Fund engages people in meaningful experiences with the fine arts of dance, music, theater and other performing arts forms. Inter-state touring and the engagement of professional artists is central to the work of Arts Midwest.

“Arts Midwest is proud to support Darke County Center for the Arts in their upcoming engagement of Alpin Hong,” Arts Midwest Executive Director David J. Fraher said. “Arts events like this not only provide uplifting experiences for audiences, they also create meaningful jobs for those employed in the arts industry – thus amplifying the effectiveness of our funding.”

Darke County Center for the Arts opens its 2018-19 Artists Series season on Saturday at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall with a return performance by pianist Alpin Hong, who twice before has thrilled local audiences with his charismatic personality as well as his dynamic playing.

According to DCCA Artistic Director Keith Rawlins, the program titled “Chasing Chopin” will feature Chopin’s incomparable music while also offering a rare window into the extraordinary life experiences which drive Hong’s gripping interpretation of those masterworks. The concert begins at 8 p.m.

DCCA also will present Hong at St. Clair Memorial Hall to junior high students from all local public schools on Thursday and Friday as part of its Arts In Education program; these programs are free and open to the public. Tickets for the Artists Series’ “Chasing Chopin” concert cost $20 for adults and $10 for students.

Based in Minneapolis, Arts Midwest is one of six nonprofit regional arts organizations in the United States. Its mission is to promote creativity, nurture cultural leadership and engage people in meaningful arts experiences, bringing vitality to Midwest communities and enriching people’s lives. Since its establishment more than 30 years ago, Arts Midwest has served audiences, arts organizations and artists throughout the nine states of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin and beyond. For more information on ArtsMidwest visit www.artsmidwest.org.

The National Endowment for the Arts is a public agency dedicated to supporting excellence in the arts, both new and established; bringing the arts to all Americans; and providing leadership in arts education. Established by Congress in 1965 as an independent agency of the federal government, the endowment is the nation’s largest annual funder of the arts, bringing great art to all 50 states, including rural areas, inner cities and military bases.

Darke County Center for the Arts presents and promotes performing and fine arts encouraging cultural enrichment. For more information on its 2018-19 celebrating 40 years – Ruby season and to purchase tickets, contact the DCCA Office at 937-547-0908 or visit its website at www.DarkeCounty Arts.org.