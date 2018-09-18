Wayne HealthCare hosts 4th annual Women’s Night Out

GREENVILLE – More than 300 women attended Wayne HealthCare’s fourth annual Women’s Night Out on Thursday to learn about the health care resources available to them in Darke County.

Approximately 325 women attended this year’s event, Wayne HealthCare Director of Business Development & Marketing Terri Flood said, which is similar to past turnout at the Women’s Night Out events.

“It’s just a night for women of all ages to come out and enjoy themselves and also learn about different health care options, not only here at Wayne HealthCare but other places in the community,” Flood said. “So we’ve got free health screenings, we’ve got some of our general surgeons here, we’ve got Patty Sutter, who is one of our nurse practitioners in Union City and also seeing patients here in Greenville, we’ve got Orthopedic Associates of SW Ohio here, we’ve people from our outpatient rehabilitation facility and cancer care services so a lot of health and wellness. We’ve got massages and a lot of great food and free drinks and different things like that.”

There were almost 50 booths set up at Wayne HealthCare for women to visit and learn about health care and local vendors. There also was a cooking demo and fashion show to compliment the various booths.

Even for people who are uninsured or underinsured, there are a lot of resources available in Darke County, Flood said.

“We have a lot of resources available for those type of individuals, and we want them to know that they can stay here locally,” she said. “They don’t have to drive to Dayton for some of the services that they may think they have to.”

Wayne HealthCare specifically targeted women for Thursday’s event because women make a lot of decisions in their households, Flood said, including decisions about health care.

“Women as you know make a lot of the decisions in the home and especially in regards to health care,” she said. “It’s important that they’re equipped with the right information and they know the resources in the community so that’s pretty much why we’re targeting them to make them aware of what’s available here locally.”

At the end of the evening, Flood hopes women had an enjoyable evening while learning what is available to them in Darke County.

“Just basically that they are equipped with the right information to make informed decisions about not only their health but the health of their family members and even friends,” Flood said.

Women watch a cooking demo from Merchant House at Wayne HealthCare’s fourth annual Women’s Night Out. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/09/web1_WEB-IMGP9793.jpg Women watch a cooking demo from Merchant House at Wayne HealthCare’s fourth annual Women’s Night Out. Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate Attendees take a picture in a photo booth at Wayne HealthCare’s fourth annual Women’s Night Out. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/09/web1_WEB-IMGP9799.jpg Attendees take a picture in a photo booth at Wayne HealthCare’s fourth annual Women’s Night Out. Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate Women learned about health resources and vendors available to them at Wayne HealthCare’s fourth annual Women’s Night Out. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/09/web1_WEB-IMGP9806.jpg Women learned about health resources and vendors available to them at Wayne HealthCare’s fourth annual Women’s Night Out. Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

