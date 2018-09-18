Police, school mum on assault incident at Greenville K-8

GREENVILLE — A Tuesday morning incident involving a student and a school resource officer at Greenville Middle School will result in disciplinary actions and possibly charges of assault and disorderly conduct for the student.

Before 10:30 a.m., scanner chatter indicated an officer at the school was assaulted by a student. Additional units were called to the scene. The student, reportedly a 13-year-old male, was arrested.

Greenville City Schools Superintendent Doug Fries told The Daily Advocate, “A middle school student became disorderly during a school discipline conference. The immediate situation was dealt with and appropriate discipline will follow.”

When asked if anyone was injured during the incident and what discipline the student could face, Fries said, “The discipline will be assigned by the [middle school] principal. To my knowledge no one was hurt. The school resource officer will do a report and follow appropriate protocol.”

Greenville Police Department has yet to release information regarding the particulars of the incident.

A student at Greenville Middle School will face disciplinary actions and possibly criminal charges following an incident with a school resource officer Tuesday morning. No other details have been provided by the school district or law enforcement. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/09/web1_Gville-PD-0005-PRINT.jpg A student at Greenville Middle School will face disciplinary actions and possibly criminal charges following an incident with a school resource officer Tuesday morning. No other details have been provided by the school district or law enforcement. Erik Martin | The Daily Advocate

By Erik Martin emartin@dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4314. Join the conversation and get updates on Facebook search Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4314. Join the conversation and get updates on Facebook search Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.