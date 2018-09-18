Bradford Lions host barbecue chicken, pork chop dinner

BRADFORD – The Bradford Lions are having a barbecue chicken and pork chop dinner on Oct. 7.

All dinners are carryout, and presale tickets at $7 each are needed. Tickets may be purchased at Littman-Thomas Insurance, Bradford office, both Bradford banks or from any Lions or Lioness members. Individuals also may call Joanne Ferree 620-7225 or Kathy Myers 448-2667 by the ticket deadline purchase date of Sept. 30.

Dinners consist of one half barbecue chicken or two pork chops served with applesauce, chips and roll with butter prepared by Romer’s Catering. Dinners may be picked up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 7 at Clark’s Pizza, Bradford location.

Profits will go toward eye exams and eyeglasses, recognition of Bradford students and other ongoing Bradford Lions community projects.