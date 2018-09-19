City of Greenville Fire Department to host fire prevention open house

GREENVILLE – The City of Greenville Fire Department will host a fire prevention open house with the theme “Look. Listen. Learn. Be aware – fire can happen anywhere.”

The open house will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 7 at the fire station in the City Municipal Building, located at 100 Public Square.

There will be several activities at the fire station including guided station tours, adult use of portable fire extinguishers, a static display of a complete set of firefighter turnout gear, fire escape educational talks and fire apparatus displays. Rage and Rocko, firefighting Dalmatians, also will visit. Also, there will be various fire safety handouts available.

As a reminder, the City of Greenville Fire Department has smoke and carbon monoxide detectors available for free for city residents.

A 9-volt battery exchange, sponsored by the Darke County Solid Waste District, will be available with a five-battery limit for residents with a Darke County address.

Due to the generous donations the City of Greenville Fire Department received, there will be free refreshments and door prizes available at the open house.