Greenville City Fire Department warns nuisance properties

GREENVILLE — Efforts to remedy nuisance properties in Greenville were discussed during Tuesday night’s Greenville City Council meeting.

Greenville Fire Chief Russ Thompson addressed council, saying the department was renewing measures to address concerns presented by council members and city residents regarding run-down and hazardous properties within Greenville.

“Collectively, we decided it’s time to revisit nuisance abatement and see if we can actually get this system to work,” he said.

Thompson presented a list of six properties which the city had investigated based on complaints. These include 1114 Front St., 517 E. Third St., 714 E. Third St., 316 Hall St., 801 Front St., and 436 E. Fourth St. The owners of the properties, when ownership has been determined, have been notified of violations and given a time limit for fixing the problems.

In other business, council considered three committee reports.

Of the three, council voted to accept a committee recommendation to keep the downtown parking time limit at 90 minutes and a recommendation for a pay schedule for a part-time street sweeper.

The other committee report recommended the creation of a new supervisory position, assistant superintendent, within the Water Department and the elimination of an operator position.

City Auditor Roxanne Willman said she was concerned the city had not explored all options and pointed out there would be a pay discrepancy. As well, Councilmen John Hensley and Clarence Godwin each expressed they would prefer holding off on legislation.

Safety/Service Director Curt Garrison cautioned council that without hiring an assistant superintendent, the Water Department could find itself in violation of EPA rules on occasions when the superintendent is on vacation or during holidays.

“An operator of record needs to be at the plant for 40 hours a week,” he said. “This operator of record would then be able to fill in or supplement to make sure we are never in EPA violation.”

Garrison also pointed out the assistant superintendent position would need to be paid more as the position carries additional responsibilities.

The report was tabled on a motion by Councilman Doug Schmidt. The committee’s report may be revisited at council’s next meeting, Oct. 2.

Greenville City Council meets the first and third Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. The meetings are open to the public and may be viewed the following day on the City of Greenville Ohio YouTube channel.

By Erik Martin emartin@dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4314. Join the conversation and get updates on Facebook search Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4314. Join the conversation and get updates on Facebook search Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.