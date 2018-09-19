Adult senior job fair set for Sept. 27

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Economic Development office will sponsor an adult senior job fair from 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 27 at Oakley Place in Greenville.

“This will be a great opportunity for those retirees that feel they still have time in their week to put toward a job to meet companies that have part-time employment opportunities,” Darke County Economic Development Director Mike Bowers said. “The thought of a senior job fair came about a number of months ago during a conversation with Darke County Commissioner Mike Stegall. Local companies are in need of good, reliable part-time employees, and this job fair will give the opportunity to assist in this manner.”

A few of the companies looking to participate are Wayne Healthcare, Brethren Retirement Community, Spirit Medical Transport, Integrity Ambulance Service, Rural King, Lowes, Oakley Place and Brookdale.

Those interested in attending simply need to show up at Oakley Place located at 1275 Northview Drive the day of the event. There is no registration. Coffee and doughnuts will be provided by the staff of Oakley Place.

“This job fair will help our seniors who are wanting something to do on a part-time or full-time basis,” Stegall said. “This will help our companies and present workforce by learning from the experiences and work ethic they will bring with them. Our seniors are an important tool that we have overlooked too long to help with the employment situation here and across the country. They still have much to offer, and we can all learn from them.”