Greenville BPW kicks off 2018-19 business year

GREENVILLE – Shadia Jallaq and Susan Manchester were the guest speakers at The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s Club meeting on Sept. 13.

The club kicked off the new 2018-19 business year by holding its first meeting at the Brethren Retirement Center.

The Legislation Committee consisting of Chair Gail Snyder and members Betty Kosier, Diane Delaplane, Peggy Foutz, Kasey Christian and Jennifer Fleagle hosted the meeting.

Gail Snyder introduced Shadia Jallaq, who manages programs for Ohio Women Empowered to Represent. The POWER initiative at the John Glenn College of Public Affairs includes NEW Leadership Ohio and Ready to Run Campaign Training for Women.

Jallaq’s talk was on “where do you find beauty?” She urges everyone to have an opinion, to express their thoughts and to be educated on the subject that they are discussing.

Jallaq said people have the freedom to speak, to create their opinions and persuade others with their opinions. To be a success people should have the ability to hear other opinions. Everyone’s own opinion is unique and valued. She encourages civil conversation, encouraging individuals to set the tone of acceptance and civility.

Snyder then introduced Susan Manchester, Republic candidate for the State Representative 84th House District. Her goal is to get government out of the way so “you” can do your job the best. “Your” voice is her priority.

Manchester’s most important issues surround pro-life, the Second Amendment and low taxes. A discussion was held on work force development, the opioid crisis and marketing the State of Ohio as a place to live, work and play.

The club is working on its annual guest night fun event “What a Girl Wants” to be held on Oct. 13. The evening starts with a shopping experience from 4-6 p.m. at the featured stores of Merle Norman, Sadie Grace, Sweet Annie’s Cabin, The Natural Path, Expressions of Tyme, Shelly’s Antiques and Décor, Wielands Jewelers and Youniques Boutique in downtown Greenville. Something new for the year is shopping at the 4 One Apparel store in downtown Arcanum.

The evening will continue at the VFW at 219 N. Ohio St., Greenville. The night will include vendors, a fashion show, silent auction and the kick-off of the club’s super raffle.

Tickets can be purchased at Greenville downtown merchants Merle Norman, Sweet Annie’s Cabin and The Natural Path and also at 4One Apparel (Arcanum) for a cost of $15. Individuals can follow Greenville BPW Club on Facebook for more information.

The Greenville BPW Club’s mission is to achieve equity for all women in the workplace through advocacy, education and information. The club holds fundraisers throughout the year to raise money to grant scholarships to Darke County senior high school girls and young women furthering their career. The club meets the second Thursday of every month for a dinner meeting. Those interested in learning more about the club can contact Membership Chair Sonya Crist at 937-423-3657 or sonyacrist@gmail.com.