WDTN, Dayton’s CW kick off Coats for Kids campaign

DAYTON – WDTN and Dayton’s CW kicked off the 35th annual Coats for Kids campaign.

Corporate sponsors for the campaign include LCNB National Bank, Handyman Ace Hardware and Catholic Social Services. In-kind partners include Cintas Corporation and RUSH Transportation and Logistics.

Since the inception of the campaign, Coats for Kids has collected and distributed nearly 500,000 coats and other winter accessories to less fortunate children and adults throughout the Miami Valley.

“No person should go a day without a coat to keep them warm for the cold winter ahead,”

said Joe Abouzeid, vice president and general manager of WDTN and Dayton’s CW. “We’re proud to work with our sponsors and partners to do whatever we can to help. The success of this campaign is due to the great people of Dayton who’ve donated coats over the years.”

The campaign, scheduled to run through Oct. 19, once again will ask residents of the Dayton region to take any new or washable coat that they or their children may have outgrown to any sponsor location and place them in the Coats for Kids collection barrel. The Cintas Corporation then will launder the coats and RUSH Transportation and Logistics will transport the coats, both at no charge, and then WDTN and Dayton’s CW will distribute the coats to children in need of assistance.

Distribution of the coats will take place Nov. 2 at Catholic Social Services.

For a complete list of drop-off locations, visit www.wdtn.com.