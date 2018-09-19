Genealogy workshop scheduled at Garst Museum

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Genealogical Society will present the Fall Genealogy Workshop with featured speaker Katherine Willson.

The workshop will be Oct. 13. Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. with the event lasting until 3:30 p.m. at Garst Museum, Lowell Thomas Meeting Room, 205 N. Broadway, Greenville.

Willson is from Ann Arbor, Michigan. She is a national public speaker on genealogy and has taught genealogy classes for the last 13 years.

Sessions will focus on resources for foreign research, voyage to America, records of New York City’s emigrant savings bank and Facebook’s 11,200-plus genealogy/history pages and groups.

Guests can pack their lunches. Drinks and dessert will be furnished. Juice, coffee and rolls, muffins and fruit will be available in the morning.

There will be door prizes and handouts.

Pre-registration before Oct 4. is $20.Registration at the door is $25. Checks are payable to the Darke County Genealogical Society and should be mailed to Brenda Arnett, 6545 Dull Rd., Arcanum, OH 45304-9402

Anyone with questions may email office.manager@garstmuseum.org or call 937-692-6511.