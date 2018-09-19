Strengthening Families program comes to Randolph County

WINCHESTER, Ind. – Randolph County Extension will host the Strengthening Families for Parents and Youth: 10-14.

This program was analyzed by the World Health Organization as the No. 1 program out of 6,000. It is for parents and their youth who are between the ages of 10-14 and it is entirely free. It helps families grow closer together and reminds individuals that, not only is family important, it is also where they love, set limits and have fun. Family is the foundation for which people build our lives, and it is critical for them to have strong relationships with their families.

This program includes free attendance at all seven fun-filled sessions, a free meal at every session, free games to take home, quality time with family and friends, skills to rock and win at life, free coupons for the whole family and free child care.

Dinner for every session begins at 5:30 p.m., and the dates are as follows: Oct. 2, Oct. 9, Oct. 16, Oct. 23, Oct. 30, Nov. 13 and Nov. 20.

Individuals should call 765-584-2271 to RSVP to the Randolph County Extension Office by Sept. 28. Anyone can contact the Extension Office with any questions they may have. Registration is required, and space is limited.