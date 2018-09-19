Feast of Giving scheduled in Dayton

DAYTON – ABC22 and FOX45, the Dermatologists of Southwest Ohio, Inc., RTA, Stratacache and Legrand once again are hosting Feast of Giving a free, community Thanksgiving dinner in Downtown Dayton.

The 10th annual Feast of Giving, Thanksgiving in Dayton will be held at the Dayton Convention Center on Nov. 22. Doors will open at 11 a.m., and dinner will be served until 2 p.m. No tickets are needed to attend, and there will be free parking at the convention center garage. Free RTA and Project Mobility transportation to and from the convention center from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. will be provided. Individuals can call 937-425-8300 for RTA information.

Community Support is very important to this event, and those who wish to help can do so in two ways. The first way is to volunteer. Volunteers are needed to help the dinner come together on Thanksgiving Day. Volunteer registration is open and goes through Oct. 1. Those that would like to volunteer, including previous years’ volunteers, should go to the station website www.fox45now.com to register. Volunteer slots are limited.

Secondly, the Feast of Giving Fund is accepting donations. Donations made to this fund will help sustain this Thanksgiving tradition for years to come. Those interested in making donations can make checks payable to The Feast of Giving Fund c/o The Dayton Foundation and mail to The Dayton Foundation, 40 N. Main Street, Suite 500, Dayton, OH 45423. The Feast of Giving Fund is a 501(c) (3) organization. Any companies that would like to donate products for this event should send an email to feast@fox45now.com subject heading “F.O.G. Products.”

Stephen Levitt, of Dermatologists of Southwest Ohio and feast originator, described the Feast of Giving, Thanksgiving in Dayton, as reaching out to bring the entire community together. Levitt’s vision for the feast is that it is a dinner, a celebration, a community event with a very focused mission:

• To provide a dinner for anyone that might be spending the holiday alone.

• To provide a dinner for those that are homeless or underserved.

• To provide a dinner for anyone who wants to attend.