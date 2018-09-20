Versailles FFA competes in county FFA soil judging

VERSAILLES – The Versailles FFA participated in the county FFA soil judging competition on Sept. 18.

The Versailles FFA had 11 members participating who were divided into four teams. The members who participated included Alex Kaiser, Caleb Kaiser, Grace McEldowney, Caitlyn Luthman, Courtney Batten, Kayla Bohman, Kimberly Winner, Cole Luthman, Jacob Wuebker, Dallas Hess and Jayden Groff.

The team consisting of Grace McEldowney, Caitlyn Luthman, Dallas Hess and Jacob Wuebker placed first out of nine teams while the team consisting of Cole Luthman, Alex Kaiser, Courtney Batten and Kayla Bohman placed second overall. The team consisting of Jayden Groff, Caleb Kaiser and Kimberly Winner placed third overall.

Out of a total of a total of 39 participants, Alex Kaiser was first place individual, Caitlyn Luthman was second place, third was Grace McEldowney, fourth was Caleb Kaiser, and Jacob Wuebker placed fifth.

The FFA thanked Schlecty’s for allowing the group to use their property as part of the contest and Darke County Soil and Water Conservation District for hosting the contest.

The top eight Versailles individuals advancing to the District 5 FFA Soil Judging competition that is to be held ¬in Troy include Alex Kaiser, Caleb Kaiser, Caitlyn Luthman, Cole Luthman, Grace McEldowney, Kayla Bohman, Jacob Wuebker and Dallas Hess.