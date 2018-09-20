Versailles FFA to sponsor color run, health fair

VERSAILLES – The Versailles FFA officer team and healthy lifestyle committee will present their fourth annual color run/walk 5K and health fair sponsored by the Versailles FFA on Oct. 6 with proceeds to benefit Making Strides Against Breast Cancer-American Cancer Society.

The color run/walk officially will kick off and start the clock at 9 a.m. on the track behind Versailles Exempted Village School Board Office (old high school).

Registration for the color run/walk will open at 8 a.m. Oct. 6 and will continue until the race starts at 9 a.m.; registration will take place near the track area.

Colored chalk powder will be thrown in the air to land on participants’ shirts to signify the beginning of the race and also near each mile marker. In order to participate in the color run, each participant will be required to fill out and turn in an entry form and waiver.

Pre-entry fees for the race will be $17 with a shirt or $10 without a shirt. All pre-entry registration forms and fees are due by Sept. 24.

Participants can pay fees the day of the race or after Sept. 24 for $22 with a shirt (limited supply after pre-entry date) or $15 without a shirt.

The race and T-shirt is free for breast cancer survivors (current and past cancer patients).

Individuals also can register live at https://runsignup.com/Race/OH/Versailles/VersaillesFFAColorRunWalk5K.

Checks should be made payable to Versailles FFA. Registration forms for the 5K are printed in the Versailles Policy and located on the Versailles Exempted Village School website under high school at http://hs.versailles.k12.oh.us/academics/ffa/.

Color run forms and Wayne Health Care paperwork also is located at John IGA, Versailles Ace, Ernst and inside Versailles Schools.

Water and refreshments will be served to the runners. The 5K will be timed, and prizes will be awarded at the conclusion of the 5K. Categories include 12 and younger, 13-18, 19-24, 25-34, 35-44, 45-54, 55 and older, a special category for breast cancer survivors and FFA chapter challenge. There also will be special door prizes for, breast cancer survivors, FFA members and Versailles school staff that participate.

In conjunction with the 5K, Versailles FFA will host a health fair in the gym of the Versailles Exempted Village School Board Office. Guest should enter the heath fair from the track side (rear entrance). The health fair will be open to the public from 8 to 11 a.m. with a special emphasis being placed on breast cancer.

Health care vendors include Brown Chiropractic; American Cancer Society; Kaup Pharmacy; Tracy Cordonnier, Versailles school nurse on KNOW CPR; Versailles EMS, blood pressure checks; Carolyn Combs, Soothing Touch Massage; and Versailles Health Care Center.

Wayne Health Care will be at the health fair offering blood work including lipid panel and cholesterol screening. Participants will need to fast eight hours before. In order to participate in the Wayne HealthCare station, guests must complete the laboratory testing order and consent form and pay for their own fees with this form. These forms can be found at the same locations and online as the color run forms.

Also this year the Versailles FFA, along with the color run and health fair, will collect shoes to benefit local families in need and Soles 4 Souls. Collection barrels will be located at the registrations tables and at the health fair.

Refreshments will be served at the health fair.

For any questions, contact Dena Wuebker at dena.wuebker@vtigers.org or at 937-526-4427, ext. 3111.