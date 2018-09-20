Run for the Rails 5K planned

BRADFORD – The Bradford Ohio Railroad Museum will present the seventh annual Run for the Rails 5K run/walk on Oct. 13.

All activities will be held at the Bradford Community Club located at 149 N. Miami Ave. in Bradford.

The event is sponsored by Upandrunning shoes and fitness apparel stores and the Darke County Visitors Bureau.

There will be a free kids half mile fun run at 8 a.m. with same day registration only and medal awards for all participants.

The 5K event will start at 8:30 a.m. sharp rain or shine with no refunds. Same day registration will be from 7:30-8:15 a.m. Participants can register online at www.speedy-feet.com and visit www.bradfordrrmuseum.org or call 937-570-6142 for more information.

All Bradford School District students will run for free. There will be no shirt given to the free entrants.

The pre-registration deadline is Sept. 26 with a $20 entry fee that includes an event T-shirt and a $25 fee with no T-shirt after the deadline date.

There will be top three male/female award winners in 14 age divisions and top male/female overall awards. Also, food, refreshments and door prizes including a $100 cash prize will be up for grabs following the event.

This is just one of the many activities planned for the 90th anniversary celebration of the Bradford Pumpkin Festival from Oct. 9 through 13.

All proceeds will benefit the Museum Capital Improvement Fund.