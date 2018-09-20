Versailles to host expo with colleges, military and businesses

VERSAILLES – The Versailles FFA chapter and high school counselor Hollie Ahrens will host the fifth annual College, Technical, Military and Business Expo/Fair from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at Versailles High School.

A new addition to the activities this year will include two guest speakers. To kick off the event, Van Wright from Bowling Green State University will give a presentation called “Navigating through the College Admission Process” at 5:30 p.m. in room D147. At 7:15 p.m., Steve Brown from Edison State Community College will give tips on searching and applying for scholarships in Room D147.

This activity is free and open to all high school students and their parents. Light refreshments will be served.

Ahrens and Versailles FFA is in the process of securing two- and four-year colleges and universities, technical schools, businesses and military representatives that will be in attendance. The colleges, technical schools and military representatives that have confirmed their attendance include Bowling Green State University, Edison State Community College, Wright State University-Lake Campus, Indiana University East, Ohio Northern University, Rhodes State, Modern College of Design, Wilmington College, Purdue Poly Tech, Ohio Northern University, Mount St Joseph, University of Northwestern Ohio and University of Cincinnati.

Last year the expo added local businesses to participate and share their current employment opportunities. They also will share employment information for students planning on entering the workforce after high school, summer internships, scholarships and employment for future college graduates. Businesses that have committed to attend so far include Midmark, Choice One Engineering, Superior Aluminum and Voisard Tool.

More information about this event will be published in the future.