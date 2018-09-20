Greenville Marching Band to host community night

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Marching Band will hold a special Community Band Night on Tuesday beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the high school located at 100 Greenwave Way in Greenville.

The event will run from 4:30-8 p.m. and will feature local food trucks including Nacho Pig, Tin Roof Mobile, Mo’s Mexican and Crème de la Crème Cakery.

This event is open to the community, and the marching band will perform a Script Ohio preview for all attendees around 6:30 p.m. at the practice field.

The drinks will be sold by the Greenville Band Boosters, and the event will be a fundraiser for the marching band.