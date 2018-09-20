Fall into Christmas event seeks vendors

GREENVILLE – Organizers are still accepting craft vendors, artisians, antique dealers and direct sales reps for the third annual Fall into Christmas food truck rally and craft show on Nov. 3.

The event is from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and is located at the Darke County Fairgrounds in Greenville.

Entertainment includes a visit from Santa, horse and carriage rides, nativity petting zoo, pony rides, amusement rides and games, food trucks, craft vendors and live bands in the Gazebo throughout the day.

Contact Jason Blackburn by email at thepromoterllc@gmail or call 937-621-2166 for more information.