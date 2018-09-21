Hollansburg woman, Van Wert man held on $100K bond

CELINA — A Hollansburg woman is being held on $100,000 bond following a traffic stop Thursday in Celina by Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies.

WDTN-2 reports that Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey said his office is investigating the traffic stop, which led to the seizure of more than 29 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

At approximately 8:10 p.m. Thursday, a deputy was on patrol when he noticed a passenger inside a vehicle attempting to cover his face. A short time later the vehicle went left of center, and a registration check indicated the registered owner of the vehicle’s license was under suspension. The car was stopped on Staeger Road near State Route 29.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Katelynn Campbell, 26, of Hollansburg, who did not have a valid driver’s license. The male passenger, Bailey S. Parker, 19, of Van Wert, was asked for identification and advised he did not have any with him and provided a false name and date of birth.

A K9 from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene and alerted on the passenger side of the vehicle for the presence of narcotics. The vehicle was searched and deputies found the ID of the passenger, a wallet and several baggies with suspected methamphetamine inside. Deputies also found an unloaded .25 caliber Phoenix Arms handgun under the driver’s seat.

Both Campbell and Parker were arrested. While being transported to the Mercer County Detention facility, Campbell advised she also had drugs hidden internally in her body cavity. After a body scan at the detention facility, more narcotics were located.

Campbell and Parker are being held in the Mercer County Detention Facility on $100,000 bond. The case will be forwarded for review by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

Parker https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/09/web1_Parker-MUG-2.jpg Parker Campbell https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/09/web1_Campbell-MUG-2.jpg Campbell