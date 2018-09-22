Tri-Village crowns Homecoming royalty

NEW MADISON – Royalty took center stage Friday evening before the Homecoming game as National Trail visited Tri-Village.

The School Fair King is Carsen Munchel, son of the late Brian Munchel, and Jamie Munchel and Grant Reese. The reigning School Fair Queen is Chloe Godown, daughter of Greg and Amy Godown.

The Homecoming King is Austin Bruner, son of Nadia Hall and Matthew and Stacy Bruner. The 2018 Homecoming Queen is Grace Engle, daughter of Roger and Leslie Engle.

The Homecoming event also featured this year’s Grand Patriot, Dan Stockton, local photographer.

The School Fair Court also included Jason Hale, son of Becky Spencer; Loraligh Waters, daughter of Melissa Clark and Chris Waters; Blake Brandenburg, son of Shawn and Rachel Brandenburg; and Andi Bietry, daughter of Shane and Karen Bietry.

The Homecoming Court also included Logan Brooks, daughter of Gary Brooks and Tonya and Jim Clark; Haven Buckley, daughter of Brandon and Brooke Buckley; Breann Wilson, daughter of Jonathon and Ronda Wilson; Breann Lipps, daughter of Aron and Casey Lipps; Derek Eyer, son Lyle and Hope Eyer; Corbin Holzapfel, son of Jim and Lorraine Holzapfel; Darrell Lee, son of Brad McDonald and Melinda Barnhart; and Mason Sullenbarger, son of Mike and Tammy Sullenbarger.

