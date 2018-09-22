Greenville Middle School student facing assault, disorderly charges

GREENVILLE — New details have emerged regarding the arrest of a student Tuesday at Greenville Middle School.

At approximately 10 a.m., the school resource officer was advised to come to the middle school office in reference to a student who had left the building. The student, a 13-year-old male, was located near the bike racks at the front of the building.

According to reports and witness statements provided by Greenville Police Department, the student was using profanity and said he did not want to be at school.

The student calmed somewhat and returned to the school with the officer and school personnel. During a conversation in a conference room, the student once again became agitated and attempted to leave the premises. The officer attempted to block his exit, grabbing the student’s arm to prevent him from leaving.

During the incident, the student reportedly swung at the officer before being wrestled to the floor and placed in handcuffs. Additional police units were called to the scene.

The student was released to the custody of his father. He has been charged with assault on a police officer and disorderly conduct.

As for what plans the school will take regarding the incident, Greenville Middle School Principal Rhonda Schaar said she was not at liberty to speak about discipline regarding a specific student.

By Erik Martin emartin@dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4314. Join the conversation and get updates on Facebook search Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

