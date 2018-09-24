Oakland Church of the Brethren schedules fall activities

BRADFORD – There are many offerings at Oakland Church of the Brethren for individuals and their families.

Adult and children ministries are offered throughout the week. The church encourages individuals to join in and be filled with the peace and love the Lord and Savior can provide. Worship service is Sunday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and Sunday school hour begins at 9:15 a.m.

Individuals can join the Oakland Church of the Brethren for two six-week Bible studies beginning at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10 and running through Nov. 18. Two choices are offered. John Sgro, pastor of Oakland, will lead a study on the Book of Ezekiel while Barb Menke will lead a book study on “Reconcile” written by John Paul Lederach, who has worked in international reconciliation in some of the most violent regions of the world for more than 30 years.

Other adult activities include choir practice on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m., quilting ministries every second and fourth Wednesday from 1-5 p.m., dartball on Mondays at 7:30 p.m. and parenting class during the Sunday school hour.

Children’s programming includes preschool story/playtime on Mondays from 10-11 a.m., Kids Club on Wednesday evening at 6:30-8 p.m. and Children’s Church at 10:45-11:30 a.m. each Sunday during the worship service.