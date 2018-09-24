Arcanum News: Lady Trojan volleyball undefeated

Congratulations to the Varsity Volleyball team as the Lady Trojans are undefeated to date. However, Trojan fans are requested to attend the big showdown tonight, Sept. 24 as they play undefeated conference rival Miami East at Miami East High School! It’s time to rally around the team as they take the lead in the conference standings! Come out and support the girls! If you’re an alumnus come out and support them, or a community member come out to the game, if you have a daughter who is elementary or middle school and they are interested in volleyball (or you want them to get interested in volleyball) come to this game! It is going to be a great game between two great teams! Junior Varsity starts at 5:30 p.m. with the varsity game to follow! GO TROJANS!

The 2018 Arcanum Fire Department Open House will be on Saturday, Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 208 S. Main St. Come visit the Fire Station to learn about fire safety, and take a ride in a fire truck. Kids’ games will be held all day. Please bring your family and enjoy the day!

The Morse Family Gospel Singers are returning to The Pitsburg Church of the Brethren on Sunday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. Jonathan and Heidi Morse have each seen the Lord’s hand move powerfully in their lives. Having been through trying times and seeing how the Lord has taken them through that allows them to identify with those who are hurting and are thirsting for the Lord’s touch in their lives. Their children are a part of their ministry as well: Carlie sings and plays her violin, Hope is learning violin, and Holly just started mandolin lessons. They are singing more and more and Gabriel isn’t afraid to get on the microphone either (well, most of the time.) Gideon was born in January 2013 and has been exposed to Southern Gospel music early as he crawled around on the floor while they practiced. Now he sings along at home and one of these days will make it on the stage. Jonathan has traveled with Gospel Quartets for years and is thrilled to be serving the Lord with his family. He is also the youth pastor of his church. Heidi leads a youth praise, drama and singing group called Ablaze. When not raising the seven children she is also involved with leading the youth group and counseling those in need. Also joining the family at concerts is Jonathan’s dad, Bill. Bill has been playing the piano for over 50 years and is known by many in the area for his beautiful music. He plays along with the family while they sing in addition to piano solos. The public is invited to come and listen to this talented family’s gospel music. Refreshments will be served following the evening concert. The Pitsburg COB is located at 8376 Pitsburg-Laura Road, Arcanum.

The 5th Annual Harvest Extravaganza will be Sept. 29 and 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Country Lane Treasures, 4790 Grubbs-Rex Road, Arcanum. They will have 75 unique vendors featuring handmade items, antiques, collectibles and some good ole junk; along with food trucks and Bluegrass music playing both days.

The Arcanum Alumni Association invites you to enjoy a Pulled Pork Bar-B¬-Q Dinner, prior to the Oct. 26 football game. Dinners include a pulled pork Bar-B-Q sandwich, Au Gratin Potatoes and applesauce. Tickets are $7.50 per person and will be served at the Field House, carryout or dine-in. Tickets will be sold at home football games, home volleyball matches and some weekends at Sutton’s. All proceeds will go to the Arcanum Alumni Scholarship Fund.

“By all these lovely tokens September days are here, with summer’s best of weather and autumn’s best of cheer.” ~Helen Hunt Jackson

“Let’s make it a September to remember” ~Hannah Rose Robinson

“Ah, September! You are the doorway to the season that awakens my soul…” ~Peggy Toney Horton

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/09/web1_Vickie-Rhodehamel-4.jpg

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.