2 injured in accident outside of Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG – Two people were injured Sunday as a result of an accident with injuries outside of Gettysburg.

At approximately 11:30 a.m. Sunday, emergency personnel from Gettysburg Fire and Rescue as well as deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the intersection of Childrens Home-Bradford and Auld Roads in reference to a two-vehicle accident with one patient unconscious but breathing.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, preliminary investigations revealed that a blue Chevy Cobalt was westbound on Childrens Home-Bradford Road when the driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic and collided with a red Chevy Cruze headed southbound on Auld Road.

A backseat passenger of the Chevy Cobalt was treated on the scene by Gettysburg Rescue before being transported to Wayne Healthcare for their injuries. The driver of the Chevy Cruze also was treated on scene for minor injuries by Gettysburg Rescue and transported to Wayne Healthcare. Two additional passengers in the Chevy Cobalt refused treatment on the scene.

The accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

