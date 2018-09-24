Wild turkey rehabbed, released at Shawnee Prairie

DARKE COUNTY — One wild turkey is healthy and back home, due to the efforts of local wildlife experts.

On Sept. 6, Dale Motter of the Brethren Home contacted Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Wildlife State Wildlife Officer Jeff Wenning regarding an injured wild turkey blocking one of the doorways to the retirement community. Using a net, Officer Wenning captured the bird and placed it into a crate kennel for observation.

When it was determined that the bird had a chance to be rehabbed, it was transported to Brukner Nature Center in Troy. BNC is a licensed rehab facility that specializes in the treatment, care, recovery and release of wild animals back where they originated.

BNC rehab specialist Becky Crow assessed the injury and determined that the turkey was an excellent candidate for rehabbing and release. She, the BNC rehab staff and volunteers nursed the turkey back to good health over a period of two weeks. After the turkey’s health was regained, Crow called Officer Wenning and Rob Gifford of the Darke County Park District.

The parties all met Friday at Shawnee Prairie where the turkey was released near the pioneer cabin and blacksmith forge.

Officer Wenning thanked BNC’s Becky Crow, staff and volunteers as well as DCPD’s Roger Van Frank and Rob Gifford for their efforts and accommodations rehabilitating and releasing the turkey back in Darke County.

To contact the ODNR, Division of Wildlife regarding wildlife questions call 1-800-Wildlife. To report a wildlife crime call 1-800-Poacher. For assistance with orphaned or injured animals contact Brukner Nature Center rehabilitation unit at 937-698-4607 or 937-698-6493.

Brukner Nature Center’s Becky Crow and ODNR Wildlife Officer Jeff Wenning release a rehabilitated turkey back into the wild Friday. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/09/web1_IMG954350.jpg Brukner Nature Center’s Becky Crow and ODNR Wildlife Officer Jeff Wenning release a rehabilitated turkey back into the wild Friday. Courtesy photo Brukner Nature Center’s Becky Crow and ODNR Wildlife Officer Jeff Wenning release a rehabilitated turkey back into the wild Friday. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/09/web1_IMG954353.jpg Brukner Nature Center’s Becky Crow and ODNR Wildlife Officer Jeff Wenning release a rehabilitated turkey back into the wild Friday. Courtesy photo