Tours scheduled for Darke County students as part of National Manufacturing Day

DARKE COUNTY – Darke County will recognize National Manufacturing Day on Oct. 5 when all Darke County sophomores will tour one of the area’s local manufacturing facilities.

Participating companies are FRAM, Fort Recovery Industries, GTI, JAFE Decorating, Midmark, Ramco Electric Motors and Whirlpool. Manufacturing Day is an annual event created to demonstrate modern manufacturing and foster interest in manufacturing careers. Companies will address the skilled labor shortage they face, the career opportunities available and connect with members of their future workforce.

This is the fifth year that Darke County sophomores have been invited to tour local manufacturers on the first Friday of October. This event, coordinated by Darke County Economic Development, is part of a comprehensive effort to encourage and grow a skilled workforce to meet the current and future workforce demands of the region.

Economic stability and growth in Darke County and higher living standards are tied to the success of the region’s manufacturing base. For example, for every $1 spent in manufacturing, another $1.89 is added to the economy and for every manufacturing worker hired there are another four workers hired elsewhere. No other sector does more to generate broad-scale economic growth.

In addition to seeing modern manufacturing environments with state-of-the-art equipment and robotics, students also will learn:

• About the wide range of careers available through manufacturing which require different levels of technical and formal education.

• The average annual compensation including benefits for manufacturing in Ohio is $72,534.

• Most manufacturers in the area will pay for college or technical training for their workforce if it corresponds to a position within the company.

• There are more options after high school other than college or straight to work. Opportunities exist to work and make money while furthering their education, to help avoid the debt often associated with college education.

• Dependability, creativity, ability to listen and take directions, getting along with others and problem solving are skills needed by employers everywhere.