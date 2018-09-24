Rep. Warren Davidson addresses tariffs during Darke County Chamber of Commerce meeting

GREENVILLE – Rep. Warren Davidson told Darke County Chamber of Commerce members that he supports the mission of President Donald Trump’s trade talks with foreign countries but disagrees with the approach.

Davidson, who represents Ohio’s 8th District in the United States House of Representatives, was the featured speaker at Friday’s State of the Nation legislative luncheon at Romer’s in Greenville.

“Congressman Warren Davidson is a strong voice in Congress on behalf of business owners who are facing massive uncertainty as a result of government policies,” Darke County Chamber of Commerce President Sharon Deschambeau said. “As a former small business owner, Davidson understands the trickle-down impact that government can have on a business. We are grateful that Congressman Davidson makes time in his schedule each year to meet with Chamber members to discuss issues such as health care, tax reform, trade and tariffs, border security and immigration.”

Davidson touched on a number of issues during Friday’s meeting, but the topic he received the most questions about was tariffs and how they’ll affect American businesses, including Darke County farmers who have been caught in a trade war between the United States and China.

Davidson said he doesn’t agree with Trump’s view that trade wars are easy to win, and he wants to restore power for the Legislative Branch in regards to tariffs.

Davidson introduced the Global Trade Accountability Act to Congress in March, a bill that would restrict presidential power on implementing tariffs, requiring congressional approval of any unilateral trade restriction.

Almost 90 percent of Republicans in Congress supported the plan, Davidson said, but fewer than half have signed the bill, showing a gap between what politicians actually think and politics.

Instead of sweeping tariffs that affect large sections of the economy, Davidson wants to see targeted sanctions on companies and consequences for breaking rules. Trade wars are won by multiplying allies, he said, but the plans implemented by White House adviser Peter Navarro treat everyone as an enemy.

Even without trade wars, Davidson said farmers already faced lower prices on their goods this year because of higher yields.

Davidson also spoke about immigration, saying he thinks parts of America’s border with Mexico can be secured with technology instead of a physical wall, and military infrastructure, speaking about a desire to support the military financially while also ensuring taxpayer money is being used responsibly. The congressman also addressed adding to the American workforce, regulatory reform, tax reform, the federal deficit and health care.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce presented Rep. Warren Davidson with the Spirit of Enterprise Award during the Darke County Chamber of Commerce’s 2018 State of the Nation legislative luncheon on Friday at Romer’s in Greenville. Pictured (l-r) are Wayne Deschambeau from Wayne HealthCare, Diane Ewing from Premier Health, Davidson, Sharon Deschambeau from the Darke County Chamber of Commerce, Maggie Sheely from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Perry Walls from Walls Brothers Asphalt Co. and Jeff Kniese from Greenville Federal. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/09/web1_Warren-Davidson-WEB.jpg The U.S. Chamber of Commerce presented Rep. Warren Davidson with the Spirit of Enterprise Award during the Darke County Chamber of Commerce’s 2018 State of the Nation legislative luncheon on Friday at Romer’s in Greenville. Pictured (l-r) are Wayne Deschambeau from Wayne HealthCare, Diane Ewing from Premier Health, Davidson, Sharon Deschambeau from the Darke County Chamber of Commerce, Maggie Sheely from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Perry Walls from Walls Brothers Asphalt Co. and Jeff Kniese from Greenville Federal. Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate

