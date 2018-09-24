Prayer rally to benefit America slated

VERSAILLES – The Village of Versailles once again will join more than 18,000 locations across the country in the “America Needs Fatima” campaign to reacquaint the public with the need for and the power of public prayer.

“America Needs Fatima” has spread the Fatima message and devotion throughout the country since 1973. Currently there are 18,000 locations registered throughout the USA, however, it is expected that the final number will be more than 23,000.

The rallies will be held simultaneously in the public squares of cities across the county on Oct. 13 from noon to 1 p.m. This is a public event with an invitation for every citizen to join in prayer for peace in our country and throughout the world.

Local organizers, Linda Meyer and Connie Schmitmeyer, made the following plea, “For the good of our families, country and world please join in this urgently important prayer rally.”

They also suggested bringing a lawn chair and rosary but said there would be some seating and they will give rosaries to all who want one. There will be cookies and hot chocolate immediately after.

In the event of inclement weather, the rally will be held in the St. Denis Catholic Church basement.

For more information regarding America needs Fatima or the message and prophecies of Fatima, check online at https://americaneedsfatima.org/.