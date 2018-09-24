Magician tries to help youth avoid ‘social media land mines’

VERSAILLES – Cyber safety and magic usually don’t go together, but on Oct. 2 students at Versailles Schools, grades 5-12, will learn about social media safety in an unexpected and engaging way.

Magician and “edu-tainer” Robert Hackenson Jr. is slowly changing how teens post and use technology.

His presentation has allowed students across the country, in 46 states and counting, to see and understand what to post and what not to post.

His presentation infuses card tricks, eye-catching props and illusion in a way that engages students while reinforcing the educational lessons. Every piece of magic, story, video clip, etc. is used to deliver a message and make it memorable without making light of this serious issue. His presentation helps start a conversation amongst students about social media safety and responsible posting. It makes them think not only about their own safety but also about how they can keep their peers safe.