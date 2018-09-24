2018 Balbec Days set for Saturday

PENNVILLE, Ind. – Balbec Days commemorates the rich and storied history surrounding the Balbec Log Cabin.

The cabin once served as a stopping point for numerous run-away slaves along the Underground Railroad. Traditional stories indicate that Eliza Harris of the famed bestselling novel “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” made a stop at the Balbec Log Cabin during her trek to Canada. Balbec is located along Indiana State Road 1 in far Northwestern Jay County.

The 2018 Balbec Days is set to occur on Saturday at the grounds of the Balbec Log Cabin, located at 6670 State Road 1, Pennville, Indiana. Activities and sales offerings during the 2018 Balbec Days include a flea market that begins at 10 a.m., full menu of foods including nachos, beef and noodles, ham and beans and a variety of desserts beginning at noon, demonstrations and live music, craft and small business booths, along with the annual tractor pull. Organizers are actively seeking vendors to set-up and sell sales items in the designated flea market area. There is a $1 fee per vendor booth.

Balbec Days is organized by a group of dedicated individuals with a mutual interest at promoting this annual community event. Attendees are welcome and encouraged to tour the historic log cabin and grounds. Admission is free. All are welcome to attend and enjoy the festivities.

For additional information about the 2018 Balbec Days, call Balbec Days Organizer Therese Farmer at 260-223-7291.