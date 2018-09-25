Darke Soil and Water Conservation District helps monarch butterflies

DARKE COUNTY – Darke Soil and Water Conservation District again is collecting common milkweed pods in an effort to help the declining monarch butterfly population.

The milkweed plant is vital to the survival of the monarch butterfly. Collected pods are cleaned, and the seed is re-distributed across the state of Ohio for planting in 2019.

Individuals are asked to make sure that collected pods are brown or gray, brittle and ready to open.

A collection bin is located on the south side of the Darke SWCD office. Collected pods should be placed in paper bags, and the collection date should be written on the outside.

Collected pods can be dropped off during business hours or placed directly in the bin after business hours. The bin will be available until Oct. 31.

Anyone with questions may call the Darke SWCD office at 937-548-1715 ext. 3. Additional information can be found at the district’s website at www.darkeswcd.com or follow it on Facebook or Twitter.