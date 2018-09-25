Arcanum Faith United Methodist Church participates in the Festival of Sharing

ARCANUM – Arcanum Faith United Methodist Church recently was a collection depot for church world service kits collected from the surrounding area churches of the various denominations.

All school kits, hygiene kits and emergency clean-up buckets were packed into the trailer manned by Janice Michaels. The kits then were transported to Otterbein University in Westerville for the church world service held on Sept. 16.

This is a global mission with participation from the National Council of Churches.

Arcanum Faith United Methodist Church is a mission-minded church located at 101 E. South St. All are welcome to attend the Sunday Service at 10 a.m.