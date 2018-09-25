First Presbyterian Church to host weekly outreach

GREENVILLE – Community members can join First Presbyterian Church for SUNDAY NIGHT LIVE – a free weekly outreach event open to all in the community.

First Presbyterian Church invites everyone to come try out its new children’s program, experience new ideas for learning Christian values and meet its new youth and family life director, Paige Ervin.

Come at 5 p.m. for a free dinner and enjoy food (taco salad, pizza, hamburgers, chicken strips, etc.) that includes dessert in a family style setting before the weekly programs begin at 5:30 p.m.

Adult small groups, junior and senior high youth group and Sparks, First Presbyterian Church’s new children’s program, gather for 90 minutes for their respective programs. From 7-7:30 p.m. the evening comes to a close with an uplifting time of praise and prayer to start the week off right.

Sunday Night Live provides something for everyone ages 0-99. Infants and children up to 2 years of age will be cared for in the nursery and will be entertained by lots of nursery toys while learning important age-appropriate social skills. They also will be taught some basic biblical principles and/or lessons through song.

Children ages 2 through fifth grade will take part in First Presbyterian Church’s new children’s program, Sparks. Divided into smaller groups determined by age, children will play age-appropriate games, create art projects and sing songs that enhance the scripture or lesson taught each week. Activities for this age group are planned in a way that encourages lesson retention and real-life application for kids to grow in their spirituality and faith.

Kids in sixth-12th grade will meet for youth group with First Presbyterian Church’s new youth and family life director, Paige Ervin. She will lead the youth in fun activities, meaningful conversations and relatable Biblical lessons. Some of the youth activities throughout the year include a youth retreat, a Christian concert/festival in the summer, church and community service projects and a trip to Kings Island. Other youth activities could include paint ball, putt-putt golf and the driving range, bikes rides and/or nature hikes. Teens will learn how to incorporate biblical principles and Christian values into their everyday lives as they grow in their faith and build lasting friendships.

Adults are encouraged to participate in small group meetings that are currently participating in the congregational study, “The Next Best Step,” a book/study written by Gordon Bell. Upon completion of the congregational study, small groups are encouraged to continue meeting weekly. Groups can choose another Christian book to study, a Right Now Media study, embark on a Christian education venture or just be a support to each other in the journey of faith. As First Presbyterian Church moves through the year, Christian education opportunities (classes, studies) will increase and provide more options for anyone interested in developing a deeper faith and more meaningful relationship with God and other Christians.