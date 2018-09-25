Darke County Weekday Christian Education gives Bibles

GREENVILLE – Bible winners at the Great Darke County Fair this year at the Darke County Weekday Christian Inc. R.O.C.K. Booth are Martha Allread and Hannah Wehrley.

The Bibles have been donated by Bread of Life.

Weekday teaches in seven of the Darke County schools after school hours for eight weeks in the spring and fall of the year for one hour, reaching more than 200 children. It takes lots of volunteers; Weekday has three teachers to date. The children always are excited to attend and learn about Jesus in stories, playing games and refreshments.

Anyone with a child who wishes to attend and has not received a form should contact SueAnn Sutterworth at 937-238-6705 or sueann@shuttleworths.org.