Mississinawa Valley-MVCTC FFA spreads tractor safety awareness

UNION CITY – The Mississinawa Valley-MVCTC FFA members drove tractors to school on Sept. 14 to help inform all students and drivers that harvest season is coming and to be safe on the road.

Drivers are encouraged to share the road and slow down for farm equipment.

The following 13 members drove in 12 tractors: Caden and Brenden King, Ben Hartzell, Quinton Couchot, Travis Muhlenkamp, Cody Dirksen, Tyler Grow, Troy Woodbury, Jacob Dircksen, Kennedy Stachler, Grant Stachler, Taylor Stachler and Justin Miller.

Motorists are asked to slow down and be cautious on the roads this fall to help keep everyone safe and prevent accidents.

The Mississinawa Valley FFA Chapter is a satellite of the Miami Valley Career Technology Center.