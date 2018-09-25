Greenville resident wins at national coonhound event

RICHMOND, Ind. – United Kennel Club commended Greenville resident Joe Powers and his American black and tan coonhound Lucky Ole Son for earning top honors at the 2018 UKC Autumn Oaks event over Labor Day weekend in Richmond, Indiana.

Unique in 2018 was that Lucky Ole Son bested all competition for his second overall win at this major event. His previous national win was at this show in 2014. As a two-time national grand show champion, Lucky Ole Son, an 8-year-old black and tan coonhound male, is a testament to good breeding, good training and a deep bond between dog and owner.

An annual competition coonhound event that attracts hundreds of coonhound/owner teams from across the country to vie for national titles and acclaim in various events, Autumn Oaks is one of the three largest coonhound events featured on the UKC licensed event calendar nationwide. A longstanding tradition started in 1960, Autumn Oaks is an event of great prestige where earning a major win proves expert dog care and competitive determination.

UKC, the world’s largest all breed performance dog registry, applauded Powers for his accomplishment in the bench show portion of the 2018 event. Success of this caliber takes months of preparation, making this win anything but lucky.