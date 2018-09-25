Multiple fire departments battle second alarm blaze

HOLLANSBURG – Multiple Darke County fire departments assisted in the battle of a second alarm fire Tuesday morning.

At approximately 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, emergency personnel from Hollansburg Fire, New Madison Fire and Tri-Village Rescue along with a second alarm involving manpower and equipment from Arcanum Fire, Pitsburg Fire, Liberty Township Fire, Eldorado Fire, Greenville City Fire, Greenville Township Fire, and Union City Fire departments along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 350 New Garden Road in reference to a fully involved barn fire with multiple exposures.

Upon arrival on the scene, units observed heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure with a nearby dump truck also exposed to the flames.

According to authorities on the scene, a multi-level barn containing numerous bales of hay caught fire, which quickly spread throughout the entire structure.

The lower level of the structure was being used for storage of personal belongings and other miscellaneous items, all of which are considered a total loss along with the structure itself.

Also damaged in the blaze was a Western Star tri-axle dump truck. The vehicle suffered from heavy exposure to flames but was able to be driven off the scene, sustaining only minor damage.

There has been no ruling as to the cause of the fire at this time.

The fire will remain under investigation by the Hollansburg Fire Department.

According to authorities on the scene, a multi-level barn containing numerous bales of hay caught fire, which quickly spread throughout the entire structure on Tuesday morning. Jim Comer | For The Daily Advocate