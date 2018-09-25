Ansonia School District receives ‘B’ grade from state

ANSONIA — When the Ohio Department of Education released its 2018 Ohio School Report Card, Ansonia Local Schools received a “B” grade overall.

Ansonia Superintendent Jim Atchley gave kudos to the district’s staff, students, parents and the community for the positive result.

“Staff have worked very hard to understand content standards of each of the assessments to prepare students to be successful,” he said. “Students are prepared and take assessments seriously district wide. We have tremendous support of the parents and community for supporting both staff and students.”

The breakdown for Ansonia’s report card is as follows:

Achievement: C

Progress: B

Gap Closing: A

Graduation Rate: A

Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers: D

Prepared for Success: F

Atchley said he does take issue with the grades given for the Prepared for Success and Improving at Risk K-3 Readers categories.

“The Prepared for Success category is heavily influenced by course offerings and the number of students who take College Credit Plus classes. When you look at the scores for all the county schools, we did not well do well collectively,” Atchley said.

“The Improving at Risk K-3 Readers is another category that tends to ignore how well students do overall on English Language Arts Indicators and scores districts on whether students were on Reading Improvement Plans and their progress,” he added.

Nonetheless, Atchley called himself “very pleased” with the Overall grade and other performance indicators.

“Overall, the district performance was a grade of ‘B.’ I am happy with the performance index score of 98.9 and indicators met with 17 of 24 indicators,” he said. “The number of indicators met was a significant improvement from last year. Both performance index score and indicators met was an improvement from last year. Sixty-one percent of students scored advanced or accelerated for performance index score.

“An area where the district showed tremendous improvement as well was: Overall, value added the district score is ‘A,’ under the category of Progress. For the Gap Closing for students with disabilities and economic advantage subgroups, the district had a score of ‘A,’ which is an improvement from last year as well.”

Atchley said the school will work hard to improve the grades for next year’s report card.

“The staff will work together by grade level or by department to analyze the test results to determine strengths and areas to improve upon,” he said. “The staff will make curriculum changes as needed to meet the needs of our students.”

To see in-depth details on Ansonia’s 2018 report card, go online to https://bit.ly/2px0bG8.

Ansonia Schools received a “B” grade overall from the state. Superintendent Jim Atchley credited the staff, students, parents and community and said the district will continue to seek ways to improve. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/09/web1_Ansonia-logo-WEB.jpg Ansonia Schools received a “B” grade overall from the state. Superintendent Jim Atchley credited the staff, students, parents and community and said the district will continue to seek ways to improve.

By Erik Martin emartin@dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4314. Join the conversation and get updates on Facebook search Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4314. Join the conversation and get updates on Facebook search Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.