Greenville BPW Club announces ‘What a Girl Wants’ evening

GREENVILLE – “What a Girl Wants” again is the theme for this year’s Greenville Business & Professional Women’s Club annual Guest Night, which will be held on Oct. 11.

All proceeds from this event go toward scholarships for Darke County women. This year’s event will start in downtown Greenville from 4-6 p.m. with special savings and surprises at the following featured stores: Merle Norman, Sadie Grace, Sweet Annie’s Cabin, Youniques Boutique, Wielands Jewelers, The Natural Path, Expressions of Tyme and Shelly’s Antique and Décor. Another new location is 4 One Apparel located at 13 W. George in Arcanum.

The evening will continue at the VFW at 6 p.m. with more vendors, silent auction, door prizes, fashion show, cash bar and appetizers provided by J’s Country Store. Some vendors participating at the event will include: Damsel in Defense, Park Lane, Longaberger, Brown Bag Soap Co., Posh, Mary Kay, Pampered Chef, Scentsy, Amanda Baker Chair Massage, Tastefully Simple, Thirty One, Pink Zebra, Norwex, Plexus, Vintage Mason and more.

The BPW club also will launch its super raffle at the guest night event. A weekend stay at a secluded cabin located in Brown County, Indiana; a Frederic Duclos sterling silver necklace and matching earrings donated by Wieland Jewelers and a Hand Blender from KitchenAid are three of the prizes that will be offered. The drawing will be held at the club’s Dec. 13 meeting.

Individuals are invited to join the BPW club for a fun evening and find out more about the club. Guests must have a ticket to attend this event. Individuals can get tickets in downtown Greenville at Merle Norman, Sweet Annie’s Cabin, Natural Path and in Arcanum at 4 One Apparel. Guests can show their ticket to the featured downtown businesses to get special savings.

The cost is $15. Tickets must be purchased or reservations made by noon Oct. 8. To RSVP contact Vicki Cost at vcost@coxinsurance or Deb Shiverdecker at 937-417-7231.

The Greenville BPW Club’s mission is to achieve equity for all women in the workplace through advocacy, education and information.