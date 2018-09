BRADFORD – The Bradford Pumpkin Show again will have an Extravaganza Parade at 4 p.m. Oct. 13 celebrating the 90th Pumpkin Show.

Fire trucks from area villages, antique cars, floats, drill teams and much more will highlight the parade.

Anyone wishing to participate in the parade should contact Debbie Richard at 448-2845, email her at drichard2@woh.rr.com or mail Debbie Richard at 127 W. Church St., Bradford. There is no fee to participate in the parade.