Kara Hollinger a member of the honors program at Ashland University

ASHLAND – Kara Hollinger of New Madison is a member of Ashland University’s honors program.

Hollinger is majoring in integrated language arts.

She is the daughter of Doug and Amy Hollinger of New Madison. Hollinger is a 2018 graduate of Tri-Village High School.

The honors program at Ashland University provides academically talented undergraduate students cross-disciplinary experiences, participation in an intellectual community devoted to discussion and dialogue and special projects and courses that challenge the mind. The experiences students have through the honors program will be challenging, but they also will make students more appealing to top graduate schools and employers.

Ashland University, ranked in the top tier of colleges and universities in U.S. News and World Report’s National Universities category for 2018, is a mid-sized, comprehensive private university conveniently located a short distance from Akron, Cleveland and Columbus. Religiously affiliated with the Brethren Church, Ashland University (www.ashland.edu) deeply values the individual student and offers a unique educational experience that combines the challenge of strong, applied academic programs with a faculty and staff who build nurturing relationships with their students.