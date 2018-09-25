Edison State professor takes Honor Flight

PIQUA – Edison State Community College engineering professor and Vietnam-era veteran Steve Sykes recently was on the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. and experienced many great moments.

Seeing the monuments was important to him but talking with veterans, including some from World War II, was equally meaningful.

At 4:30 p.m. Oct. 2 in Room 456, East Hall at Edison State, Sykes will share an account of the trip. The public is invited, and there is no charge or need for reservation. Edison State is wheelchair accessible.

For more information, contact Dr. Vivian Blevins at vblevins@edisonohio.edu.