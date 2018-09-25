Catholic Adult Singles Club schedules October events

DARKE COUNTY – The Catholic Adult Singles Club has announced its activities for October.

The Catholic Adult Singles Club will attend Minster’s Octoberfest on Oct. 7. For more information call 419-678-2018.

The club will visit Brucker’s Nature Center and have supper in Covington on Oct. 14, will visit the U.S. Air Force Museum and have supper in Dayton on Oct. 21 and will have a Halloween party and meeting in Minster on Oct. 27.

The Catholic Adults Singles Club enables its members to enjoy the company of fellow single adults through weekly activities and always is interested in meeting new people to join its group.

For more information about the Catholic Adults Singles Club or any of its activities, call Eileen Lamm at 419-678-8691.