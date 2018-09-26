Newberry Township cemetery clean-up announced

COVINGTON – Fall cemetery clean-up will run from Oct. 1 through Oct. 14.

Individuals are asked to remove all decorations they wish to save by Oct. 14 in all cemeteries maintained by Newberry Township. The cemetery staff will begin removing old arrangements Oct. 15. New fall arrangements in vases attached to monuments or fall saddles will not be removed. Other new arrangements may be placed Nov. 1. Cemeteries included are:

Highland: High Street, Covington

Greenville Creek: Buckneck Road, Bradford

Friedens: Corner of Versailles and Bradford-Bloomer Road, Bradford

All artificial arrangements must be in a vase, hanging device or on a monument saddle. The deceased name and a contact person should be put on the bottom of a saddle (in a permanent manner) so identification can be made if it is blown off the monument.